Police News Updated 8-22-17

Black Diamond

On August 5 at approximately 11:51 a.m. on Lake Sawyer, officers received a call regarding a marine complaint. Radio advised that a resident living on the lake wanted to report a boat doing “donuts” in the cove near the residence. The resident believed that the subjects on the boat were doing these “donuts” in the cove because they are upset with the resident for reporting them to the police in the past. Check of the area ended with negative results.

***

On August 3 at 8:07 a.m. on the 25900 block of Old Lawson Rd., officers responded to a non-injury accident. The investigation revealed that a vehicle struck a low hanging overhead powerline. PSE responded and turned off the power so the powerline could be

removed.

***

On August 1 at 12:16 a.m. on the 30400 block of 3rd Ave., officers stopped a vehicle

for an equipment violation. The driver supplied a false identity in an attempt to avoid being taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant. The driver was booked into jail, and the vehicle released to the registered owner.

Covington

On July 31 at 3:57 p.m. on the 27600 block of Covington Way SE, after pulling up to fuel pumps, a male was observed getting out of a vehicle and stumbling around. Getting back in and driving away, the vehicle was found a short distance away in a business parking lot. Upon contact, the male driver was found slumped over in the driver’s seat with the engine still running. When the male was awakened, he was told to turn the engine off. Exiting the vehicle, the male was told not to reach for the gun on the dashboard. The male declined to take breath tests after failing the Field Sobriety Tests. Items removed from the vehicle prior to impound included a loaded handgun with magazine, syringes, suspected bag of heroin, cash, an open can of beer and other valuables. The male was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) for DUI.

***

On July 27 at 8:38 on the 20700 block of SE 272nd St., an officer was dispatched for a suspicious person sleeping on a bench at the entrance of a church. Upon arrival, around the male were several bags/backpacks and garbage. After being awakened, the male provided a false name. Eventually his identity was found and check of the male revealed he had multiple warrants. On one of the bags a firefighter badge was pinned to the outside, however, the male denied the bag belonged to him. He stated the bag belonged to his friend. A second male approached and stated the bag belonged to him. He further stated that he found the badge. After the badge was confiscated and the male released, it was learned that the badge had been stolen in a car prowl.

***

On July 23 at 4:30 p.m. on the 16700 block of SE 272nd St., a male was observed concealing a bottle of cheap alcohol and snack pack in his pants before leaving a business without paying for the items. Upon contact, check of the male revealed he had multiple warrants – Possession Stolen Property and 4 warrants for Theft, 3rd degree with 3 of them having an additional charge of Minor in Possession. The male also admitted to stealing another item from another business. The male was booked into SCORE on his warrants. An additional charge for Theft, 3rd degree was also recommended.

King County

On August 6 at 8:04 p.m. on the 16100 block of 167th Ave. SE, three suspects were observed going door to door skipping houses that were occupied. Of no one answered the doors, pictures were taken of the house. If someone answered the door, they would tell the resident they were seeking donations for Veteran gift boxes, collecting for PTSD or Veteran memorials. If questioned further, the suspect would yell, scream, swear and become aggressive before walking away quickly. When contacted by a neighborhood watch person, the suspects got in a vehicle and sped off. Check of the area ended with negative results.

***

On August 4 at 6:30 p.m. on the 29900 block of 207th Ave. SE, deputies were dispatched to a business where a customer, who was intoxicated, was causing a disturbance. Upon contact, the male admitted being loud, but did not remember what he had said to anyone. The male was trespassed without incident and left the property.

***

On August 2 at 2 p.m. on the 20000 block of Renton/Maple Valley Rd. SE, a resident returned home to find a door forced open and numerous items rummaged through. It appeared that a sledge hammer was used on the door as it was near the door. Missing items included change and brass pots.

***

On August 2 at 9:26 a.m. on the 20800 block of Maxwell Rd. SE, a driver was observed driving at a high rate of speed and while trying to take a corner in the roadway, nearly collided with a patrol vehicle. As the deputy was attempting to contact the driver, the driver made a turn and drove through the woods. On foot with K9, the deputy found the abandoned truck behind a locked fence. The male suspect was found attempting to hide in an outbuilding on the property. The male stated that he was trying to get away because he did not want to go to jail for his suspended license. The male was released pending filing of possible charges.

***

On August 1 at 2:15 on the 15100 block of SE 176th St., a male drove his vehicle into another unoccupied vehicle parked on the roadway. Upon contact, an odor of alcohol could be detected coming from the male. A bottle of alcohol was observed on the floor of the male’s vehicle. After the male failed the Field Sobriety Tests, he blew breath samples of .121/.122. The male was cited for DUI and transported home.

***

On August 1 at 1:13 a.m. on the 18400 block of 148th Ave. SE, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, a known female and her relative were parked across the street from a house they were cleaning out. Check of the female revealed she had a warrant for Theft, 3rd degree. The female was booked into SCORE on her warrant.

Maple Valley

On August 4 at 7 p.m. on the 27100 block of 227th Pl. SE, a female was observed soliciting door to door. Upon contact, the female stated she was selling vacuum cleaners. When requested, she stated that her solicitor’s license was in her work van and that she did not have any identification with her. Her boss was contacted and offered to pick her up. Upon arrival, the male showed another city’s business license, which was not a solicitor’s license. He was also informed that where he was, was not that city and that his company had played the “I didn’t know, won’t return” card before. Like the female, when asked he did not have any identification with him. After giving a warning, the female was told she would be cited for no peddler/solicitor’s license and then released.

***

On August 2 at 1:45 a.m. on the 22100 block of SE 237th St., while in a business parking lot, a vehicle was observed without its lights on. Check of the area revealed a driver had stopped sideways in a business drive thru. When asked, the male driver repeated the officer’s questions. An odor of alcohol was detected coming from the vehicle. The male refused to exit the vehicle and laughed at whatever the officer asked. The male was finally IDed and the female passenger transported to a hospital for treatment due to her state of intoxication. After refusing to give breath samples, the male gave blood.

***

On August 1 at 10:12 p.m. on the 22100 block of SE 237th St., a male was observed panhandling in front of a business. The uncooperative male was identified and trespassed from the property before leaving.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CCW – Concealed Carry Weapon

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree