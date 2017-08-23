Breaking News!!! Mark Your Calendar for September 10

Your Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5052 of Maple Valley-Black Diamond is inviting the community to our 24th annual authentic Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, September 10, from Noon to 6.

This will again be held at the Black Diamond Community Center and will feature Hand-Made meatballs, authentic old-world secret recipe spaghetti sauce from the Olson family, and includes salad, rolls, cookies, beverages and music by our very own accordian afficionado, Don Raunig.

Prices remain the same at $10.00 for adults and free for children under 14 and for active duty service personnel. This once-a-year event provides the funds that go toward our operating fund that helps support our mission of Veterans Helping Veterans.

We look forward to the honor of again serving you. Tickets will be available at the door or by calling Bill Stephens at 425-432-9019.