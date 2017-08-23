Dunn Appoints Maple Valley Resident to Civil Rights Commission

Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn has introduced legislation to the Metropolitan King County Council to appoint Shontrana Gates-Wertman to the King County Civil Rights Commission.

“Shontrana Gates-Wertman is well qualified to represent District 9 on the King County Civil Rights Commission,” said Dunn. “Her experience as an attorney for Washington State and her work to help individuals overcome social and economic barriers add valuable expertise to the Commission.”

The purpose of the Civil Rights Commission is to raise community awareness and involvement on civil rights issues. The Commission advises the King County Executive and King County Council on matters related to the County’s civil rights programs. One main goal of the Commission is to increase awareness about equity and social justice issues faced by King County’s diverse communities. Members also monitor and review civil rights policies to determine their compliance and effectiveness in addressing these issues.

“I’m am pleased to have the opportunity to represent District 9 on the Civil Rights Commission,” said Gates-Wertman, a resident of Maple Valley. “As an attorney for the State of Washington, I work with families to overcome barriers and build economic stability. It is an honor to be appointment by Councilmember Dunn to work with my fellow commissioners. I look forward to partnering with community members and organizations to build an agenda that addresses and supports civil rights issues.”

Gates-Wertman is currently an attorney and claims officer for the Washington Department of Social and Health Services Division of Child Support. She is also a Certified Home Care Aide through the Department of Social and Health Services. She received her Juris Doctorate from the Seattle University School of Law where she participated in the Racial Justice Leadership Institute to address issues and barriers faced by students of diverse backgrounds. Her other work includes representing low and moderate-income families and serving as an in-house legal advisor to the Division of Child Support.