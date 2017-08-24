New train car testing will mean some shorter trains Aug 25 – Sep 11

Beginning Friday, Aug 25 and lasting through Sep 11, Sound Transit will pull Sounder cars off of some trains to aid in the testing of our new rail cars. During this time, Sounder North trains will operate as two-car trainsets. Southline trains #1508 (6:26 a.m. Lakewood departure) and #1515 (4:32 p.m. Seattle departure) will operate with six-car sets instead of seven.

In order to expand Sounder service, 9 new rail cars have begun arriving. These new cars need to go through a full series of required tests to ensure they are safe and reliable. For example, coming down the steep grade from South Tacoma into Tacoma Dome, we need to make sure the new cars have sufficient braking power, so they must be tested with several cars attached to them.

See our Platform post for more details.

Thank you for your patience as we work to safely improve your service.