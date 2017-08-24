Norse Peak Fire operations keeps section SR 410 closed through Monday, Aug. 28

NACHES – A section of State Route 410 east of Chinook Pass will remain closed during the day through Monday, Aug. 28. Thru-traffic will be allowed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as conditions allow. The closed area is from Chinook Pass (milepost 69) east to Hells Crossing (milepost 84) – map attached. Access to campsites and trailheads within the closed section are strictly prohibited.

It is unknown when SR 410 east of Chinook Pass will fully reopen. The highway has been closed since Aug. 16 for tree removal, firefighting activity along the highway and staging operations. A detour is available via US 12/White Pass and SR 123.

For updated information on the Norse Peak Fire and other fires in the state including evacuations, visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/state/49/



For road status near Mount Rainier National Park,visit:https://www.nps.gov/mora/planyourvisit/road-status.htm