Black Diamond Will Have Its Very Own Roundabout

Maple Valley has some – Covington has some – and now Black Diamond will have its very own roundabout at the intersection of SE Auburn-Black Diamond Rd. and Lake Sawyer Rd. SE.

The roundabout is meeting all the Master Planned Development (MPD) conditions while helping keep traffic moving smoothly at the intersection.

It will also help traffic move more smoothly in and out of the newly developing 10 Trails project. Staff is looking for the roundabout project to be finished by early September.