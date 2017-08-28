VOICE of the Valley

Black Diamond’s Newest and Finest Police Officers

By VOICE of the Valley
August 28, 2017
Pictured l-r: Officer Hershaw, Commander Colagiovanni, Mayor Benson, Chief Jamey Kiblinger, and Officer Keller.

Black Diamond’s newest and finest police officers were sworn in by Mayor Carol Benson on Wednesday, August 23, at the City Council Chambers.

Officer Austin Hershaw (far left) comes as a lateral recruit from Ferry County, WA. While serving active duty in the Marine Corps for 5 years, Officer Hershaw deployed twice to Afghanistan.

Officer Ryan Keller (far right) also comes as a lateral recruit from the Liquor and Cannibas Board, and served in the United States Army for five years.

Commander Larry Colagiovanni, said about the new recruits, “Black Diamond was successful in snatching both Hershaw and Keller.” The City feels blessed to have such great recruits who want to be a part of the Black Diamond community.

 

