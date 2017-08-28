Experience a New “Old” Adventure at Black Diamond Labor Days



Submitted by Mira Hoke

This is the 102nd year of the Black Diamond Labor Days Celebration!

Events kick off at 4p.m. on Saturday, September 2, and conclude on September 4 at 4p.m. The Event Festival Grounds are at the Black Diamond Elementary Ballfield, located at Highway 169 and Baker Street in Black Diamond. This year’s theme is “Experience A New Adventure!”

Many of the events follow the history of family-fun events including the Women and Children’s Games on Sunday, and the Field Games on Monday afternoon. The parade, again this year, will process down Highway 169 at 10a.m. on Sunday. The Labor Days Committee has also revived some forgotten traditions, and included new events to add to the celebration!

SATURDAY KICKOFF 4-10

The Kickoff Events on Saturday evening start at 4p.m. with a Community Talent and Karaoke Night, sponsored by Voice In the Valley Music studio. Everyone from kids to adults, from novice to pro, is invited to participate! Voice In the Valley will provide musical background music of many styles and genres, but you are welcome to bring your own disc for your performance.

There will be an awesome hot dog vendor on site if you want to purchase a meal. Frank’s Franks is a Northwest Award-winning street vendor who offers hot dogs, brats, and other original favorites.

Following the music, the Cub Scouts Pack 581 will host an old-fashioned BINGO night under the Big Tent with prizes and awards furnished by the local community.

The outdoor Free Family Movie Night starts at 8:30p.m., featuring Disney’s Moana. The Mason’s Lodge provides free popcorn and treats for the kiddos of all ages. In case of rain, the show moves into the nearby Mason’s Lodge. Movie Night is sponsored by Les Schwab of Four Corners.

SUNDAY 10-4

Sunday events start with Doggie Day! Got a pooch you’d like to challenge or show off? Again, skill level or breed is not an issue, as long as the dog is on a leash, and gentle! Entry forms are available on the Labor Days Website, in the Labor Days Program, or just show up at 10 a.m. at the field and be ready to “heel”!

The much-anticipated Pie Baking Contest will begin accepting entries at the Main Stage at 11:00 a.m. with judging beginning at 11:30 a.m. After the judging, the Daughters of the American Revolution will be serving slices of the entries for about a dollar a serving. Categories for participates are Novice (12 and under), Women, and Men. Again, look for entry forms on the website, in the Labor Days Program, or enter on site. (No cream pies can be entered due to lack of refrigeration.)

Citizenship Awards will be announced at 1p.m. at the Main Stage. This tradition dates back many generations and includes such categories as “Business of the Year,” “Life Long Commitment,” “Civil Servant,” and others. These winners will ride in the Parade on Monday.

Button Drawings This year, drawings for gifts of those who purchase a button will be on Sunday AND Monday. Winners must be present. Drawings are Sunday at 1p.m. and Monday at 12:30p.m. at the Main Stage. Buy a Labor Days Button for $1, and maybe you could win a prize!

Women and Children’s Games include lots of silly stuff made serious with competition. Dress comfortably and be ready to unwind bathroom tissue, hammer nails, dig through a haystack and eat watermelon! These games are sponsored by the Black Bear Outpost.

Free Peanuts and Candy all day. We have extended this tradition to include Sunday as well!

MONDAY 10-4

Monday starts bright and early with a Breakfast at the Masonic Hall at 7a.m. (for you early birds.) Lineup for the parade starts at 8:00a.m.; register at the front of the Fire Station on Baker Street. Those entries wishing to be judged for awards need to enter early. Again, see the program and website for forms. Anyone can enter on the day of the parade, but will not be part of the judging.

The Labor Days Parade starts at 10 a.m. and will process down Highway 169 from Lawson Street to Park Street.

The “Button Royalty” will be riding in the parade, an ongoing tradition of youth/citizens in our community who help design the $1 Labor Day Buttons.

Come to the festival grounds immediately following the parade!

Winners of trophies and plaques for the parade will be announced.

More Button Prizewinners will be drawn after 12:30p.m..

Free Ice Cream after 12:30 p.m.

Field Games for ALL AGES—girls, boys, men and women—start at 2p.m. This includes sack races, egg toss, and many other fun games. Ribbons and cash awards will be immediately presented.

ONGOING EVENTS:

Live music all day, Monday through Sunday, sponsored by Ten Trails, of Oakpointe.

Cosmos Dream—Tacoma band of bluegrass and jazz

Sealth—Maple Valley Band featuring Rock ‘n Roll

Steve Israel Band—Black Diamond Musician and Songwriter performing original tunes awash with local color

The Bridge—Bright and boisterous Rock ‘n Roll, a showcase band originating from outreach of the Lake Sawyer

Christian Church in Black Diamond

Hook Me Up—A Tacoma Jazz Band that is a consistent hit at Jazz Nights at The Bakery. This is an Emmy-award winning group of musicians who belt out heart-stopping trumpets, fugal horns and other brassy compositions.

Please consult the program for show times and locations on the field!

DON’T MISS THESE FEATURES:

Vintage Camper Trailers and Vintage Merchandise Vendors en force at the festival

Many vendor booths from near and far with novelty and household items

Free Peanuts and Candy sponsored by Darrell Bryant and Bryant Motors

Black Diamond Apparel on sale at the Information Booth, and at the Black Diamond Bakery during the rest of the year.

Green River Queen Stage and Float will be on the field and in the parade; the new paint was provided by Sherwin Williams of Four Corners, and mechanical work by Black Diamond Automotive

The Annual Car Show will again be at the Eagles Lodge all day Sunday

Lots of Food Trucks on hand on Sunday and Monday—come eat up!

Special Thanks to Republic Services for being a sponsor, and collecting the trash after the festival!!!!

Hundreds of people, from sponsors, volunteers, businesses to city workers, all pitch in to make Labor Days a highlight of your summer.

Why leave town for the weekend? Spend your days enjoying Black Diamond, this AWESOME festival, and pitch a tent in your back yard instead of camping!