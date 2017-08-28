Request for Proposals Hotel Market Demand Study

The City of Maple Valley, Washington, (“City”) invites proposals from interested individual consultants and consulting firms to conduct a Hotel Market Demand Study. The City of Maple Valley is seeking a professional assessment as to whether they possess the current consumer demand to interest a lodging developer to build a lodging property which is financially sustainable for the community. The proposal should include consultant recommendations that detail the implementation for the development of lodging in Maple Valley.

The City will not be liable for any costs associated with the preparation and presentation of a proposal submitted in response to this request for proposals, including time spent in the preparation for, & attendance at, interviews regarding this RFP.

Proposals must be received at City Hall, P.O. Box 320, Maple Valley, WA 98038, no later than 5:00 p.m. September 15, 2017. Proposals will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

1) Respondents must have at least five years of experience conducting Hotel Market Demand and / or Hotel Feasibility Studies;

2) Prompt responsiveness to the solicitation;

3) Proposed scope of services;

4) Availability to start and complete the project; and

5) Proposed cost of services.

For complete proposal requirements, please request a detailed Hotel Market Demand Request for Proposal by calling Maple Valley City Hall at 425-413-8800, faxing your request to 425-413-4282 or at www.maplevalleywa.gov. All inquiries regarding this RFP should be directed to Tim Morgan, Economic Development Manager at 425-413-8800 x 641, or e-mail tim.morgan@maplevalleywa.gov