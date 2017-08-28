There were 300+ drag racing machines on hand the weekend of August 17th-20th, as the 42nd Annual Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Regional descended on the quarter mile track of Pacific Raceways. Nine different NHRA racing classes took part in the three-day side-by-side competition.

Above is the Super Street class waiting in the “staging lanes” to take their turn at the “Christmas Tree” during one of the qualifying rounds. There was plenty of racing action-taking place at the Premiere Racing Facility in the Northwest. There is still more racing to come before season’s end. Check out the schedule at www.pacificraceways.com. Photo by Bill Archer.