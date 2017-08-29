Man shot after pointing rifle at deputies

Deputies responded to a house in the 29500 block of SE 472nd St around 4am after a woman called 911 and said her boyfriend had struck her and her 13 year old son. The woman told the 911 call receiver that the boyfriend had locked himself in a room that contained guns.

When deputies arrived they asked the dispatcher to tell the woman to come outside of the house with her children. The woman and her two children exited the house and deputies requested an aid car to treat her injuries.

While the deputies were outside, the suspect turned off the interior house lights. The area was dark and did not have street lights. One deputy was watching the house through a night vision device and saw the suspect walking towards them with a rifle. The deputies repeatedly order him to drop the rifle. The suspect pointed the rifle at the deputies and one deputy fired, striking him multiple times.

The deputies provided aid to the suspect until medics arrived on the scene. The suspect, 39, was transported to Harborview Hospital and is expected to survive. The case will be investigated and forwarded to the King County Prosecutor’s Office for determination of charges on the suspect.

The deputy who fired has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 18 years.