Washington State Patrol Seeking Witnesses to a Vehicular Assault

King County: At approximately 5:41pm on August 11, 2017, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a motorcycle down eastbound SR 522 east of I-405.

This incident unfolded as a white Ford pick-up was traveling EB SR 522 in front of a motorcycle. The pick-up “brake checked” the motorcycle and then proceeded to straddle the lane line in an attempt to prevent the motorcycle from passing. The motorcycle moved to the right lane as did the pick-up which then hit the brakes hard which caused the motorcycle to take evasive action causing the rider to get thrown from the motorcycle. The pick-up fled the scene without stopping. The rider suffered serious injuries which meets the threshold to charge the driver of the white pick-up with Felony Hit and Run and Vehicular Assault.

WSP detectives are seeking any information that may assist in identifying the white Ford pick-up and the driver. Please contact Detective Vik Mauro at (425) 401-7746 or by email at Victoria.mauro@wsp.wa.gov.