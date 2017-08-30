VOICE of the Valley

Police Reports
Detective involved in “traffic stop” identified

By Cindi West
August 30, 2017
Summary– A King County Sheriff’s Detective who is being investigated after a video surfaced of him pointing a gun at a motorist on a traffic stop has been identified as Richard Rowe, 53.   Rowe, who is currently assigned to the Woodinville Police Department as a detective, has been with the Sheriff’s Office for almost 19 years.  (The City of Woodinville contracts with the King County Sheriff’s Office for police services.)

 

Story- The King County Sheriff’s Office learned of the video on Monday evening.  After viewing the video, Sheriff John Urquhart ordered the incident to be investigated and the detective to be relieved of duty.

 

A full investigation of the detective actions, including a review by the Prosecutor’s Office for criminal charges, if warranted, will be completed.

