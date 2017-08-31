Continued Dry, Hot Weather into Labor Day

As a brush fire along I-5 yesterday shows, the dangers of this dry hot summer are not ending anytime soon.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the low 90s early next week and forecasters are calling this a record setting Labor Day weekend.

High temperatures, dry conditions, and a three-day holiday weekend are ingredients for potential problems.

Nice weather means people will be looking for spots to cool off. Rivers, lakes, and pools all provide relief from the heat, but can pose dangers. Wear a life jacket, supervise children, and swim where there are lifeguards to help keep your family safe.

Stay hydrated. It’s easy to forget to drink fluids when you’re having fun in the sun. Remind yourself and others to drink non-caffeinated/alcoholic fluids regularly. Keep an eye on children and the elderly because they are more likely to suffer in the sun or if not getting enough fluids.

Next, the dry conditions. With large numbers of motorists on the roads, there is an increased chance of a discarded cigarette igniting grasses or shrubs. Watch for smoke along roadways and immediately report it by calling 911. If you see someone discard a cigarette out of a vehicle report that person to 911 as well.

The dry conditions also mean that recreational campfires, if done incorrectly, can lead to brush fires. Keep the fires small, have something on hand to extinguish the fire, and check with your local fire department to ensure that there are no burn bans in your area.

Holidays are meant for fun and family. Enjoy the three-day weekend, but drive carefully and be patient with the holiday traffic. Watch your alcohol consumption and never drink and drive.

Your firefighters hope you have a fun and safe Labor Day weekend as summer, if not the dry weather, comes to a close.