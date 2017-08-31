VOICE of the Valley

Police Reports
Detectives Seeking Witnesses to a Shooting on I-5

By VOICE of the Valley
August 31, 2017
King County: At approximately 3:25am on August 15, 2017, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to reports of a vehicle that had been shot at SB I-5 from Columbian.

 

The vehicle shown below was entering SB I-5 from Columbian followed by a silver later model Chevrolet Impala. Once the two vehicles were on I-5, the Impala pulled around the victim vehicle and fired four to five shots. Thankfully no injuries were incurred during this incident.

 

 

 

Washington State Patrol detectives are seeking any information that will help identify the Chevy Impala and the occupants. Please contact Detective Todd Early at (425) 401-7747 or by email at todd.early@wsp.wa.gov.

