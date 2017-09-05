Lake Wilderness Dedication

Work on the brand new Lake Wilderness Elementary School building and grounds was nearly complete by the time a ribbon cutting dedication took place on Thursday, August 31. The new gym/multi-purpose room was filled with thrilled students, parents, teachers, administrators and much more as the ceremony began. Approximately 750 students are set to attend the new school, which will house pre-K through fifth grade, as it opens its doors to a new school year beginning on Wednesday, September 6. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, the community was free to tour the building as well as let their children play on the new playground with all its new climbing/sliding equipment. Helping cut the ribbon with students were (L-R) – Superintendent Rob Morrow, Board members Tim Adam, Didem Pierson, Assistant Superintendent Lori Cloud, Board President Mary Jane Glaser, Tami Henkel, and Lake Wilderness Principle Audrey Meyers.