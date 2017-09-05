On a mission to help beautify the City, Black Diamond residents Patricia Moss (left) and Mira Hoke (right) have taken on a project of painting the big King County Sewer Lift Station (maintained by the City) located by Black Diamond Cemetery, off Morgan St. and Roberts Drive. After the City primed the large structure, Moss and Hoke project images adapted from photos of the area on each side of the building and then began using exterior latex paints on their soon to be masterpiece. The artwork will include outdoor scenes running from sunrise to sunset that will blend with the environment. This project is being sponsored by community members along with Black Diamond Arts Alliance and the Black Diamond Cemetery Board with donations still coming in as the work continues.