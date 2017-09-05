Playground at Lake Wilderness Elementary School

VOICE of the Valley

By Kathleen Kear
September 5, 2017
No sooner was the ribbon cut during the Thursday, August 31, Lake Wilderness Elementary School dedication, than thrilled students along with their parents quickly made their way to the new playground, completed with all sorts of climbing/sliding equipment. With books still waiting to be unpackaged and plenty of work still to be done before opening day – Wednesday, September 6 – the community was still excited to see what the new school looked like as they toured the halls taking in the newness of all that was before them. With approximately 750 students set to attend the new school, Lake Wilderness Elementary will house pre-K through fifth grade.

