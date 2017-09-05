Who Do You Fear?

This Friday we commemorated another anniversary of the lives that were lost in the attack on America by terrorist on 9/11 of 2001. Since then, things have never been the same as a nation. In some ways that change was good as people began to think about life more selflessly, and about God more seriously and reverently. Yet as time goes on we revert back to our old ways as man is again the one we give more reverence to over God.

It is the Fear and exaltation of man that naturally leads to the dismissal of God. The dismissal of God, leads to making man god. This has always lead nations down a destructive road. Ironically, the Bible tells us that we are to fear. However it is not man the Bible says we are to fear, but God. Jesus said: “I say to you, My friends, do not be afraid of those who kill the body and after that have no more that they can do. “But I will warn you whom to fear: fear the One who, after He has killed, has authority to cast into hell; yes, I tell you, fear Him!” – Luke 12:4–5. These are very challenging words, yet the Bible tells us over two hundred times that we should fear or reverence the Lord. Psalm 33:8; says definitively: “Let all the earth fear the LORD; let all the people of the world revere him.”

The fear of the Lord is a healthy fear. Those who truly fear the Lord are those who trust and obey Him above all others. It is in this that the Lord delights. Psalm 147:11 says; “The LORD delights in those who fear Him, who put their hope in His unfailing love.”

If the Lord delights in those who fear Him, we certainly should not fear those who do not. Psalm 27:1 says “The LORD is my light and my salvation, whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life, of whom shall I be afraid?”

Do you fear the Lord? Have you placed your faith in Jesus Christ? If so, you can with confidence say, “The LORD is with me; I will not be afraid.” – Psalm 118:6. And in the presence great adversity boldly proclaim, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” – Psalm 46:1-3.

