Suspected arsonist arrested

Summary– A man who police believe is responsible for multiple arsons near south Seattle was arrested today not far from where some of the fires had been set.

Story-At least seven fires have been set in the area surrounding the 12900 block of Beacon Cole Mine Rd S. in the last few weeks. At least two fires were set in Tukwila, two in Renton and three in unincorporated King County.

Detectives said the suspect started brush fires, burned vehicles and broke into a building and stole items before starting a fire inside. Yesterday afternoon a witness called police after he spotted the suspect starting a fire near the railroad tracks near Beacon Cole Mine Rd S. Police searched for the suspect using Guardian 1, K-9 and multiple deputies but the suspect was not located.

This morning as detectives returned to the area, they were alerted by BNSF Police that a computer with a tracking device, stolen during one of the arsons, was pinging near Beacon Cole Mine Rd S. Detectives tracked the computer to a camp in a wooded area where the suspect appeared to be was living.

Detectives said other items stolen during the arsons were discovered in the camp. The suspect, 40 from Arkansas, was booked into the King County Jail for Investigation of Arson 2. It is unknown at this time if the suspect has prior arrests for arson.