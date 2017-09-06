Tip leads to large scale marijuana operation



Summary– A tip received from a citizen about an illegal marijuana grow in the City of Newcastle led to a five month investigation resulting in the seizure of more than 6,000 marijuana plants, 180 lbs of processed marijuana and $3 million in cash.

Story- The tip received last March led investigators to a house in the 8600 block of 118th Ave SE in Newcastle. The tip sparked an investigation that resulted in the discovery of dozens of large scale residential marijuana grow operations throughout King County.

Last week detectives from the King County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants on 27 locations in King County. 5 people were arrested for multiple charges including the Manufacturing of Marijuana.

Sheriff’s Office detectives also seized 5 houses that they believe were purchased with the proceeds from marijuana sales.

(Locations of the warrants and ages and hometowns of the arrested suspects will be released later this week)