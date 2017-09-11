Biennial Survey And Call For New Members

Biennial Survey And Call For New MembersThe Greater Maple Valley Unincorporated Area Council (GMVUAC), a volunteer organization representing all unincorporated areas within the Tahoma School District, soon will be soliciting responses to its online Biennial Citizen Survey of issues of concern.

The GMVUAC has for years used the results from its Biennial Citizen Survey to engage local Cities, King County, Regional, and State Agencies on matters of importance to its constituents.

Along with the Biennial Citizen Survey, the GMVUAC will be extending an Invitation to New Members to join. At this time the sixteen-seat GMVUAC has five open seats.

Interested citizens must be at least 18 years of age and a registered voter residing in one of the GMVUAC’s four community areas: Francis, Hobart, River Heights, and Ravensdale (see Service Area Map at www.greatermaplevalleyareacouncil.org).

All members are volunteers, serve a renewable term, and have the opportunity to involve themselves in issues of growth management, environment, traffic, economy, and other matters of concern to the Rural Area. Final selection for membership will be subject to an interview with the existing members of the GMVUAC.

It is anticipated the Biennial Citizen Survey will be available on the GMVUAC web site later this Fall. Thank you in advance for participating to help strengthen our rural voice on issues that impact us all.