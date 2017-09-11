Black Diamond Labor Days 2017 “Experience a New Adventure” Citizenship Awards

The Labor Days Committee has announced the winners of the Black Diamond Citizenship Awards.

This year’s winners were formally recognized on Sunday, September 3, at 1pm at the Labor Days Festival Grounds.

All winners were also honored during the Labor Days Parade.

Lifetime Commitment Award – An individual giving 30+ years of volunteer service to better the Black Diamond community:

Judy Watson

Citizen of the Year – An individual who provided an outstanding service to better Black Diamond in the past year:

Dee Israel

Civil Servant of the Year – An elected official or civic employee who did an outstanding job serving Black Diamond residents:

Gerrie Garton

Individual Community Service – An individual who did significant community service for the BD community:

Johna Thompson

Business Owner of the Year – A Black Diamond business which supported BD residents in significant and varied ways:

Gina Vaughn & Dan Ellis– The Smoke House and More

Community Service Group – A youth or adult non-profit group that did something significant for BD residents:

Black Diamond Trails Coalition