Boy Scout Sign-Ups are Coming Soon

Come learn about Cub Scouts in Maple Valley for kindergarten through fifth grade boys. Cub Scouts Packs 459,

711, and 712 are hosting a Membership Information Night at their respective locations (see below). Cub Scouts

program curriculum starts in September and you’re welcome to preview and register before 9/26/17, contact us

if interested.

Each Cub Scouts Pack is associated with elementary schools in the Tahoma School District.

Pack 459 (Glacier Park & Cedar River Elem. Schools) Membership Information Night on 9/26/17 hosted at: Glacier Park Elementary Gym and Cedar River Elementary Gym.

Pack 711 (Rock Creek & Tahoma Elem. Schools) Membership Information Night on 9/26/17 hosted at: Rock Creek Elementary Gym and Tahoma Elementary Gym.

Pack 712 (Lake Wilderness & Shadow Lake Elem. Schools) Membership Information Night on 9/26/17 hosted at: MV Library Meeting Room for LWES families and Shadow Lake Elementary Gym.

CONTACT US for most up-to-date contact information, or visit www.BeAScout.org.