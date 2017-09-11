VOICE of the Valley

Community News
Boy Scout Sign-Ups are Coming Soon

By VOICE of the Valley
September 11, 2017
Come learn about Cub Scouts in Maple Valley for kindergarten through fifth grade boys. Cub Scouts Packs 459,

711, and 712 are hosting a Membership Information Night at their respective locations (see below). Cub Scouts

program curriculum starts in September and you’re welcome to preview and register before 9/26/17, contact us

if interested.

Each Cub Scouts Pack is associated with elementary schools in the Tahoma School District.

Pack 459 (Glacier Park & Cedar River Elem. Schools) Membership Information Night on 9/26/17 hosted at: Glacier Park Elementary Gym and Cedar River Elementary Gym.

Pack 711 (Rock Creek & Tahoma Elem. Schools) Membership Information Night on 9/26/17 hosted at: Rock Creek Elementary Gym and Tahoma Elementary Gym.

Pack 712 (Lake Wilderness & Shadow Lake Elem. Schools) Membership Information Night on 9/26/17 hosted at: MV Library Meeting Room for LWES families and Shadow Lake Elementary Gym.

CONTACT US for most up-to-date contact information, or visit www.BeAScout.org.

