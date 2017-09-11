Come Join the NEW Fall Fun at the City of Maple Valley Parks & Recreation
Youth Programs
New – Jr. Athlete Development- speed & agility training
New – Infant Music Together Class
New – CSI Workshops – Crime Scene Investigator Class!
New – Bollywood Dance Class
New – Youth Circus Arts – Acrobatics, juggling, ball walking, etc.
New – After Breakfast and Dinner Art- Collaboration Station
Adult Programs
Journal Time for Mom- find your inner artist
Fitness- Barre Fusion, Circuit Training, Yoga, Zumba
Wagging Tail – Dog Training
Adult Sports- Basketball, Softball, Volleyball
Register Now to join the fun!
425-432-9953 or maplevalleywa.gov
