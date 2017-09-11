VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Community News
Come Join the NEW Fall Fun at the City of Maple Valley Parks & Recreation

Come Join the NEW Fall Fun at the City of Maple Valley Parks & Recreation

By VOICE of the Valley
September 11, 2017
36
0
Share:

Come Join the NEW Fall Fun at the City of Maple Valley Parks & Recreation

Youth Programs

New – Jr. Athlete Development- speed & agility training


New – Infant Music Together Class

New – CSI Workshops – Crime Scene Investigator Class!

New – Bollywood Dance Class

New – Youth Circus Arts – Acrobatics, juggling, ball walking, etc.

New – After Breakfast and Dinner Art- Collaboration Station

Adult Programs

Journal Time for Mom- find your inner artist

Fitness- Barre Fusion, Circuit Training, Yoga, Zumba

Wagging Tail – Dog Training

Adult Sports- Basketball, Softball, Volleyball

 

Register Now to join the fun!

425-432-9953 or maplevalleywa.gov

Tagsblack diamondcommunitycovingtoneventshobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdaleschooltahomavoicewashington
Previous Article

Boy Scout Sign-Ups are Coming Soon

Next Article

GM Fans This is Your Weekend

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.