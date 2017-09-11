Come Join the NEW Fall Fun at the City of Maple Valley Parks & Recreation

Youth Programs

New – Jr. Athlete Development- speed & agility training



New – Infant Music Together Class



New – CSI Workshops – Crime Scene Investigator Class!

New – Bollywood Dance Class

New – Youth Circus Arts – Acrobatics, juggling, ball walking, etc.

New – After Breakfast and Dinner Art- Collaboration Station

Adult Programs

Journal Time for Mom- find your inner artist

Fitness- Barre Fusion, Circuit Training, Yoga, Zumba

Wagging Tail – Dog Training

Adult Sports- Basketball, Softball, Volleyball

Register Now to join the fun!