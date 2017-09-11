Fundraiser To Help Local Teachers’ Daughter, Lola

A fundraiser will be held on October 7 to help raise money needed for heart surgery for the daughter of two Tahoma teachers. Mitch Boyer teaches at the new high school and Maureen teaches at Rock Creek.

They had a baby this summer that has a heart condition. Lola has a congenital heart defect that affects 51 in a million babies. She has VSD (a hole in her heart and an LPA sling (left pulmonary artery sling) A surgery date is looming.

So far they have a 3 on 3 basketball tournament scheduled (October 7th at the new high school).

A website set up for Lola with details about her progress and donations (https://posthope.org/lola) and Maureen and Mitch will both be asking for shared leave from district employees.