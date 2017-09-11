GM Fans This is Your Weekend

Saturday, September 16 Pacific Raceways and the Pacific Northwest Camaro Club will once again be hosting the 2017 NW GM Nationals Car Show and Drag Race. This year is sponsored by Award Services, Issaquah XXX, Dreamers Rods and Pickups and West Seattle Thriftway. Proceeds from the day’s event will be benefiting the Washington State Hot Rod Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund. The event is open to all vehicles produced by General Motors or any vehicle that is powered by a GM engine.

Along with all the cars on display and on the track, there will door prizes drawn throughout the day. Tickets are $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00. The winning numbers will be posted on the board located in the registration area. Awards for the winning cars are scheduled for 3:00 PM. Judging will begin at 11:00 AM. Cars will be judged on Paint/Body, Engine, Wheels/Tires, and Interiors. On the track racing begins after 9:00 AM and concludes at 5:00 PM. Spectator tickets are $13 and children 12 and under get in to all the excitement for free. Gates open at 8:00 AM.

If you are GM fan then by all means do not miss this Saturday at Pacific Raceways. Not only will you see the cars on display and on the track, but you will be helping to benefit a great cause. The 2017 racing season is starting to wind down, but there is still more racing to come on the drag strip as well as on 2.25mile road course. Need more information, then check out www.pacificraceways.com.