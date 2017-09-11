Police News Updated 9-12-17

Black Diamond

On August 20 at 1:39 a.m. on the 31700 block of 3rd Ave., officers stopped a vehicle for a speed violation. Upon contact, it was discovered that the driver had a suspended license and was the subject of outstanding arrest warrants. The driver was arrested and vehicle impounded.

***

On August 19 at 12:25 a.m. on the 21600 block of SE 296th St., officers stopped a vehicle for a speed violation. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and the vehicle impounded.

***

On August 17 at approximately 10:32 p.m. on the 24400 block of Morgan St., officers were dispatched to a call of a verbal dispute at the Black Diamond Cemetery. The reporting party could hear a man talking on a loud speaker. Before arrival, officers were notified that the vehicles had left at a high rate of speed. Upon arrival, no one was at the cemetery.

Covington

On August 20 between 5 p.m. and 9:27 a.m. of August 21 on the 26900 block of 169th Pl. SE, someone entered a vehicle and stole a shotgun and rifle as well as paperwork, tool bag with tools, GPS, raincoat, and toolbox with tools.

***

On August 17 at 11:55 a.m. on the 26500 block of 199th Pl. SE, while a resident went inside the house, a male went into the resident’s open garage. As the resident was coming back to the garage, the suspect male was leaving. Check of the area ended with negative results.

***

On August 16 at 4 p.m. on the 27000 block of 185th Ave. SE, when a business security alarm went off, the manager observed two males running from the business into the parking lot while carrying 2 tool cases each. The males got into a vehicle and then drove off.

King County

On August 23 at 8:34 p.m. on the 16400 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., while checking a park after-hours, a male and female were observed in a vehicle with a second male approaching the vehicle. Check of the subjects revealed the male on the outside of the vehicle had a felony warrant for Residential Burglary and Theft, 1st degree. The male was booked into King County Jail on his warrant.

***

On August 22 between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. of August 23 on the 18500 block of W. Lake Desire Rd. SE, someone drove up to a utility trailer parked in a driveway, hitched it up to their vehicle and drove away with it.

***

On August 22 at 10 a.m. in the area of SE Auburn Black Diamond Rd. and 218th Ave. SE, it was reported that someone cut down a sugar maple tree on some undeveloped property before cutting it into rounds. It was thought the suspect might have been interrupted at the time and would come back later for the rest.

***

On August 22 at 1:47 a.m. on the 18100 block of E. Spring Lake Dr. SE, a suspect was observed on the front porch of a residence attempting to open the front door. According to the resident, he was asleep and was awakened by his dog barking. When the resident went to the front door, a suspect male was jiggling the door handle. The resident opened the door and the suspect left the area on foot leaving behind metal rods, three shoes, fruit snacks, and wrappers. Check of the area ended with negative results.

***

On August 20 at 10:06 p.m. on the 23100 block of Hwy. 18, a vehicle was observed being driven at approximately 91 mph in a 60 mph zone. Upon contact, an odor of alcohol could be detected coming from the inside of the vehicle. When asked if he had been drinking, the male driver denied it. After failing the Field Sobriety Tests, the male gave breath samples of .105/.105. The vehicle was impounded and the male cited for DUI before being released to a friend.

***

On August 20 at 12:05 a.m. on the 22600 block of Sweeney Rd. SE, a male was observed parking on the shoulder of a road and then walking around a school with a flashlight. Upon arrival, an unsecured door was located. K9 arrived and a search of the premises ended with negative results. A little while later the truck was observed being driven with expired tabs and the driver not signaling or stopping at a stop sign. Upon contact, the male stated he had just come from his girlfriend’s house (the girlfriend was in the vehicle). He parked away from the house as her parents did not approve of them dating. The male was released with warnings regarding vehicle infractions.

Maple Valley

On August 22 between 10 p.m. and 8:45 a.m. of August 23 on the 27400 block of SR 169, someone shattered the first glass of two on a front glass door to a business. A similar incident to a second business in the area was reported as well.

***

On August 22 at 4:52 p.m. on the 22100 block of SE 237th St., an officer was dispatched to a disturbance by a business. Upon arrival, the officer was advised that three male juveniles were involved in multiple incidents and the manager wanted them trespassed. All three parents were contacted. The first parent to arrive stated that the officer had better things to do than deal with the call. While being trespassed, the juvenile stated he did not want to sign anything, but wanted to read it. As the officer was holding the trespass letter, the parent ripped the letter out of the officer’s hand. As the parent began walking towards the business with paper in hand, he was asked where he was going and he replied that he was going to make a scene. The officer was able to finally defuse the situation. All parents advised they would contact the business regarding the trespasses from the property.

***

On August 17 at 2:10 p.m. on the 26800 block of 226th Pl. SE, when a resident returned home after leaving the house in the care of a house sitter, the resident found the house in disarray. Also missing from the residence were two IPads.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CCW – Concealed Carry Weapon

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree