CITY OF BLACK DIAMOND

City Council Regular Work Session Rescheduled

NOTICE OF REGULAR WORK SESSION RESCHEULED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular work session of the Black Diamond City Council scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on September 14, 2017 in the Black Diamond City Council Chambers, 25510 Lawson Street, Black Diamond, Washington has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Black Diamond City Council Chambers, 25510 Lawson Street, Black Diamond, Washington.

DATED this 13th day of September 2017.

Brenda L. Martinez, MMC

City Clerk