CITY OF BLACK DIAMOND – City Council Regular Work Session Rescheduled

By VOICE of the Valley
September 13, 2017
CITY OF BLACK DIAMOND

City Council Regular Work Session Rescheduled 

NOTICE OF REGULAR WORK SESSION RESCHEULED 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular work session of the Black Diamond City Council scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on September 14, 2017 in the Black Diamond City Council Chambers, 25510 Lawson Street, Black Diamond, Washington has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Black Diamond City Council Chambers, 25510 Lawson Street, Black Diamond, Washington.

DATED this 13th day of September 2017.

Brenda L. Martinez, MMC

City Clerk

