New Fire Chief Takes Over Helm of Puget Sound Fire

Kent, Wash – September 11, 2017 – The next chapter of Puget Sound Fire begins today with new Fire Chief Matt Morris starting his first day on the job.

Fire Chief Morris takes over for former Fire Chief Jim Schneider who retired at the end of August, after leading our department for 15 years.

Chief Morris comes to us with over 27 years of experience in the fire service. He began his career as a reserve firefighter/EMT in 1990 for the City of Boulder City, Nevada. He was then hired by the City of Henderson, Nevada as a firefighter/paramedic where he spent the next 22 years. He rose through the ranks of Captain, Battalion Chief, and Deputy Chief, before being promoted to Fire Chief in January, 2016.

Prior to joining the fire service, Chief Morris served in the US. Navy as an aviation technician assigned to Air Squadron VA-176 on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

A graduate of the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer program, Chief Morris has recently completed his MBA. He is also a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

Chief Morris, who is engaged to be married, has two children, both in college.

According to Chief Morris, “I have a philosophy that is value-based, and focuses on taking care of people and building strong relationships.” He adds, “I want this fire department to continue to be a trusted community partner because that helps keep us all safe.”

The members of the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority and Governance Board welcome Chief Morris to our department and look forward to many successful years of serving our community.