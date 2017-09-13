WSP asking for witnesses of Hit and Run Collision

King County: On September 9th, 2017 at approximately 5:54 PM, the Washington State Patrol

(WSP) responded to a serious injury hit and run collision on NB I-405 south of SR 167.

Witnesses stated a red 4-door passenger car (unknown plate/make/model) was traveling in

lane 1 of 4 and made a lane change into lane 2 striking a Toyota Station Wagon occupied

by 4. The Toyota lost control and collided with the left side WSDOT jersey barrier and

came to rest facing sideways across lane 3. A GMC Yukon occupied by one was traveling

in lane 3 and collided (T-boned) into the Toyota.

The red passenger car that caused the chain reaction collision fled the scene. Three of the

four occupants in the Toyota suffered serious injuries consisting of broken bones and

lacerations that required stitches. The sole occupant in the GMC suffered minor injuries.

WSP Detectives are seeking any witnesses to this collision that may have additional identifying

information. Please contact Detective Brody Ford, (425) 401-7742, or by email at

Brody.Ford@wsp.wa.gov.