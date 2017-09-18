VOICE of the Valley

Mobile Home Fire

Mobile Home Fire

By Kyle Ohashi
September 18, 2017
Maple Valley firefighters are currently finishing up at the scene of a house fire in the 21600 block of 220 Ave. SE. (2:57 p.m.)

 

When firefighters arrived at 11:42 am, they found smoke and flames coming from one end of a double-wide mobile home. A resident who was not home when the fire started notified the responders that everyone was out of the house, though there were possibly two dogs inside.

 

The fire heavily damaged the home and one dog was unaccounted for once the fire was out.

 

An adult female, who was the only one home when the fire started, suffered a minor burn and was taken to a local hospital by a relative.

 

The fire is currently under investigation by a King County Fire Investigator.

 

In addition to Maple Valley units, responders from the Renton RFA and King County Sheriff’s office also assisted at the incident.

