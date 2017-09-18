SOVREN Ready for the “Fall Finale”

Coming this weekend September 23rd and 24th the Society of Vintage Racing Enthusiasts will be looking to close out their 2017 racing season at Pacific Raceways on the 2.25 mile, 10 turn road course.

Seven Groups of racing machines will be on hand to conquer the premiere road course. In Group 1 will be Small Bore 1972 and Earlier and FV and FJr. Group 2 will be Mid Bore Production cars, Group 3 consists of Large Bore Production machines.

There will also be Formula Ford in Group 6, Sports Racers running in Group 5, Wings and Things in Group 6, and rounding out the field is the GT class vehicles in Group 7. There will be practice, and qualifying laps for all groups Saturday and Sunday morning.

The gates open at 9:00 AM to begin the racing excitement. Tickets are $10 for a one-day adult pass or $15 for the weekend. Juniors 13-17 are $5.00 per day, and the children under 12 get in free.

Don’t miss the chance to be a part of one of the season ending races for 2017 and seeing the Vintage racing machines of SOVREN as they take on the road course of Pacific Raceways.

Need more information then check out www.sovrenracing.org or www.pacificraceways.com. See you there.