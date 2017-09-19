VOICE of the Valley

Detectives seek Good Samaritan

By VOICE of the Valley
September 19, 2017
Summary– King County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking a woman who helped a motorcyclist after he was hit by a car last week. (C17045713)

 

Story- Last Thursday, September 14th around 5pm, a 56 year old Maple Valley man riding a motorcycle was struck by a car in the 15200 block of Cedar Grove SE.  The car, driven by a 41 year old Issaquah woman, crossed into the motorcyclist’s lane causing a head on collision.   A woman riding a bicycle stopped and provided aid to the motorcycle rider until police and medics arrived.

 

Detectives believe the bicyclist may have information about the accident and are asking for her to come forward.

 

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to Harborview for treatment.  The driver of the other car was arrested and booked into the King County Jail for Investigation of Vehicular Assault.

 

