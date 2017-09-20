Chinook Pass will reopen to thru-traffic at noon on Thursday, Sept. 21

Fire crews are completing operations along the highway and pending more inspections, will tentatively reopen tomorrow.

Please drive cautiously as fire crews will be monitoring areas along the SR 410 corridor.

To learn more about National Park Service and US Forest Service road, campsite and trail closures, visit the websites below:

Mount Rainier National Park webpage: https://www.nps.gov/mora/planyourvisit/road-status.htm

Incident Information System webpage: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5509/

This is the longest summer-closure of SR 410 in decades. Chinook Pass has been closed since Aug. 16.