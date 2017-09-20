VOICE of the Valley

Chinook Pass will reopen to thru-traffic at noon on Thursday, Sept. 21

By VOICE of the Valley
September 20, 2017
NACHES – Chinook Pass will reopen to thru-traffic at noon on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Fire crews are completing operations along the highway and pending more inspections, will tentatively reopen tomorrow.

Please drive cautiously as fire crews will be monitoring areas along the SR 410 corridor.

To learn more about National Park Service and US Forest Service road, campsite and trail closures, visit the websites below:

This is the longest summer-closure of SR 410 in decades. Chinook Pass has been closed since Aug. 16.

