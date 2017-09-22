No rock blasting closures next week but delays are planned

No rock blasting closures planned next week, but minor delays due to lane closures between North Bend and Ellensburg

Although we won’t be closing I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass for rock blasting next week, there will still be minor delays due to lane closures between North Bend and Ellensburg. Plan for added travel time if your driving plans take you through these areas next week. For more information about specific locations visit the What’s Happening on I-90.