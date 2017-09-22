VOICE of the Valley

No rock blasting closures next week but delays are planned

By VOICE of the Valley
September 22, 2017
No rock blasting closures planned next week, but minor delays due to lane closures between North Bend and Ellensburg
Although we won’t be closing I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass for rock blasting next week, there will still be minor delays due to lane closures between North Bend and Ellensburg. Plan for added travel time if your driving plans take you through these areas next week. For more information about specific locations visit the What’s Happening on I-90.

