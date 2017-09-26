Greater Maple Valley Area Council To Hold October Meeting

The Greater Maple Valley Unincorporated Area Council will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, October 2, 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Maple Valley Fire Station (southeast corner of SE 231st St & SR-169 intersection across from the Sheriff’s Precinct).

Members of the public are always welcome to attend and can address the Area Council on any local issue of concern during an Open Comment period at the start of each meeting.

Your Area Council represents and is elected by unincorporated area residents living in the Tahoma School District. It advocates to King County, our local government, on issues of importance to local citizens in the areas of growth management, transportation, environment, and economy.

Your Area Council also works with nearby cities of Maple Valley, Covington, and Black Diamond on local issues. King County, Regional, and State officials often address the Area Council and local residents. Please see: www.greatermaplevalleyareacouncil.org.