Police News Updated 9-26-17

Black Diamond

On September 5 at approximately 10:13 p.m. on the 32600 block of Railroad Ave., officers responded to a call for three suspicious teens. Officers contacted three individuals in the area who stated they wanted to see the cemetery. Officers determined that there was no crime and individuals were instructed to go home.

***

On September 4 at 11:47 p.m. on the 31500 block of 3rd Ave., officers stopped a vehicle for an expired registration. Upon contacting the driver, it was determined that the driver’s license was suspended. The driver was cited and released at the scene. The passenger, however, was identified as the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant. The passenger was booked into jail on the warrant.

Covington

On September 3 at 2:05 p.m. on the 16700 block of SE 272nd St., while a driver was backing a vehicle out of a business parking space, the driver of another vehicle began backing up at the same time striking the first vehicle. Both drivers yelled at each other from their vehicles that each one was hit by the other. When the first vehicle driver wanted to take a photo of the second driver’s license, however, the driver said no, and then left the scene.

***

On September 2 at 5 p.m. on the 17300 block of SE 256th St., a suspicious motor home was observed parked along a roadway for a few days. The home had what appeared to be a valid trip permit. Upon contact, the female occupant stated that her husband was working on the vehicle on the roadside because it did not fit in a friend’s driveway. Check of the female revealed she had a warrant for failing to appear for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree. Check of the male revealed he had a warrant for Driving While License Suspended, 1st degree, however, his warrant was not extraditable. The female was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) on her warrant.

***

On September 1 at 7:30 p.m. on the 17000 block of SE 272nd St., a known female was observed concealing $82 worth of make-up products inside her purse. Check of the female revealed she had a warrant for Theft, 3rd degree. The female was booked into SCORE on her warrant.

King County

On September 8 at 6:05 p.m. on the 19300 block of SE 272nd St., deputies were dispatched to a disturbance. Upon arrival, a male and female were contacted in a vehicle. It was discovered a No Contact Order was in affect against the male. According to the male, the order was expired a couple of days prior. Check of the female revealed she had injuries that came from the male during an argument over a loud radio that became physical. The male was booked into King County Jail for investigation of Felony Violation of a No Contact Order.

***

On September 6 at 4:58 p.m. on the 29600 block of SE 281st St., according to a resident, there was a court order against a former roommate. Then it was discovered that the landlord had given the roommate a key to the residence against the resident’s permission.

***

On September 5 between 6-7:30 p.m. on the 29000 block of SE Green River Gorge Rd., a male and female left their vehicle parked at a parking lot, and then went for a hike. While on the hike, they left a draw cord bag at one point with keys, phone and towel inside. When they returned, the bag was missing. Upon return to the parking lot, the vehicle was gone as well. On the way to pick the couple up, the van was located approximately a mile down the road. Check of the vehicle revealed the key was left in the ignition. Missing items included wallet, speaker, shoes, purse, 2 cell phones, and draw cord bag.

***

On September 5 at 2:10 p.m. on the 21000 block of 253rd Pl. SE, a male received a call from a police department stating that the rear plate to his vehicle was attached to a vehicle whose driver had run from police. The male checked his plates and found they had been switched. The male had been at a business parked next to the suspect vehicle that was similar in color and make/model, but different year.

***

On September 5 at 2:02 a.m. on the 17100 block of 140th Ave. SE, a female was observed walking away from a clothing donation bin carrying a large plastic bag filled with possible clothing. Upon contact, the female was stuffing the bag back in the bin while claiming she was making a donation. The female was warned not to steal.

***

On September 1 at 5:44 p.m. on the 15400 block of SE 177th Pl., it was reported that two boxes of checks were stolen from a mailbox. The resident received a call later from a business that someone had attempted to cash one of the personal checks.

Maple Valley

On September 4 at 2:53 p.m. in the area of SE Kent Kangley Rd. and Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd. SE, a male was observed running across 4 lanes of traffic. Upon contact, check of the male revealed he had multiple warrants. When the officer reached to grab hold of the male, the male took off running. The male climbed over various neighbor’s fences until he was finally apprehended. Search of the male revealed a glass pipe with possible heroin, which the male admitted was used for heroin. One of the warrants was for Criminal Trespass, 1st degree. The male was booked into Kent Jail on his warrant as well as Resisting Arrest and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

***

On September 4 at 1:30 p.m. on the 22000 block of SE Wax Rd., a male walked into the police department wanting to know if there was surveillance equipment in the room. He stated that he had been in an altercation in the building. After the male left, an investigation revealed the male had gone into another office in the building wanting to complain about officers pulling traffic violators over near the shoulder of his property and he wanted it to stop. After causing a disturbance, the male was asked to leave.

***

On September 2 between 9 a.m.-12:13 p.m. on the 26500 block of Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd. SE, while cleaning out a bathroom at a business, a purse was located sticking out of a trash can. A message was sent to the possible owner who license was from out of state.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

NOVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

FTA – Failure to Appear

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle Without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

CPL – Concealed Pistol License