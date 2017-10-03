Have you ever heard of a man by the name of John Newton? You may know him by his famous hymn “Amazing Grace,” but did you know that prior to penning this hymn, he was a wicked slave trader who captured natives from West Africa to be sold to markets around the world? How is it that this wicked man could write and be remembered by such a wonderful hymn? The answer is, only by the grace of God!

One day God put fear into Newton’s wicked heart through a fierce storm. His alarming fear drew him to a book by Thomas à Kempis titled The Imitation of Christ. After reading about his sinfulness and the forgiveness and love of Jesus Christ, He received Him as his Lord and Savior. His life was radically changed, so much so that at age thirty-nine he became a minister.

Newton understood God’s “Amazing Grace” more than anyone. His hymn is his testimony: “Amazing grace—how sweet the sound—that saved a wretch like me! I once was lost but now am found, was blind but now I see. ’Twas grace that taught my heart to fear, and grace my fears relieved; how precious did that grace appear the hour I first believed! Thru many dangers, toils and snares I have already come; ’tis grace hath brought me safe thus far, and grace will lead me home.”

Until the time of his death at age 82, Newton never ceased to marvel at the grace of God that transformed him so completely. Shortly before he died he proclaimed with a loud voice: “My memory is nearly gone, but I remember two things: That I am a great sinner and that Christ is a great Savior!” What amazing grace!

Have you experienced God’s amazing grace? Would you like to know more? Contact us at 425-432-0634, or visit us at www.taylorcreekchurch.org. You may also join us each Sunday, 9 AM for Sunday school, and 10:15 AM for Worship. We are located at: 21110 244th Ave. S.E., Maple Valley.

