Boyd Randall Lisle Passed Away

Boyd Randall Lisle, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2017 after a hard-fought battle with Leukemia.

Boyd was born on March 18, 1939 in Sandpoint, Idaho, the son of Charles and Maryann Lisle. He was raised in Clarkston, WA and graduated from Clarkston High School. He attended Washington State University where he received his degree in Electrical Engineering and was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. He was an avid Cougar fan his entire life. He met his wife Jacky while in college, they were married on June 10, 1961.

Out of college he worked briefly for Douglas in Santa Monica, CA. Boyd and his family moved to the Pacific Northwest and the Seattle area in the 1960’s where he worked for Boeing as a Software Engineer and became a Software Manager until he retired in 1998.

Boyd preferred an active life with family and friends whether that was family vacations, traveling, exercising or pursuing a hobby passionately. Family vacations for years included time in Long Beach, WA and Sun River, OR where bicycling was a main event. Boyd and Jacky enjoyed traveling around the country, which started with their motorcycle and later their Fiero and an RV after retirement. He enjoyed skiing, bicycling and camping throughout his life with his kids and grand kids. Boyd particularly enjoyed skiing, and he and Jacky participated with the Renton Ski School for years and would travel near and far to different ski resorts for the perfect ski conditions. As a car enthusiast, Boyd was a member of the Jet City Fiero Club, attending various shows where his rigorous efforts with his Fiero won him many awards. Through it all, he loved spending time with and including his family in all his activities.

Boyd had a “show up for life” attitude that came through in everything he did – whether it was hooting for the Cougars, encouraging a grandchild to pursue a favorite interest or just enjoying a conversation with a friend. He was the person everyone called on for advice from gardening, job decisions or how to care for your car.

Boyd was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Jacky, 3 children (Brenda, Greg and Kristin) and 7 grandchildren (Charles, Amira, Carter, Emma, Aliya, Jacqueline and Grace).

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 29th at Flintoft’s Funeral Home, 540 E. Sunset Way, Issaquah, WA 98027.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, at: https://www.seattlecca.org/donate-and-volunteer/make-donation/memorial-tribute-gifts