City Beat Updated 10-3-17

Black Diamond

http://www.ci.blackdiamond.wa.us

Mayor Carol Benson presided over the Thursday, September 21, City Council meeting with one Councilmember (Deady) absent.

Resolution No. 17-1186, amending Public Defender contract with O’Brien, Barton & Hopkins. Passed 4-0

Maple Valley

www.maplevalleywa.gov

Mayor Sean Kelly presided over the Monday, September 25, City Council meeting with two Councilmembers (Allison, Johnson) absent.

Resolution No. R-17-1178, adopting 2018 Annual Rate Adjustment of the Surface Water Management Fees. Passed 5-0

***

Resolution No. R-17-1179, authorizing the City Manager to execute a Public Works Contract with Welwest Construction, Inc. for construction of Project Number T-41, 244th Ave. SE Shared Use Pathway. Passed 5-0

***

Resolution No. R-17-1180, opposing the siting of safe injections facilities (Community Health Engagement locations) within the city limits of Maple Valley. Passed 5-0

***

Proclamation: That October 2017 be declared as Domestic Violence Action Month. All citizens are urged to take action by installing a purple light in their front porch light fixture to honor the victims and give hope to those still living with abuse.

Metropolitan King County Council

http://kingcounty.legistar.com

Monday, September 25 – The Council gave its unanimous support to having the County continue meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and to collaborate with other governments, businesses and community groups to achieve the goals of reducing the impact of climate change.

***

Please check – Legal Notices – for information concerning upcoming Public Hearings.

###