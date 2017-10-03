Covington Quilters Guild To Meet

Covington Quilters Guild, a non-profit organization, held their first meeting in April, 1995. We promote the art of quilt making through monthly meetings, satellite groups and workshops. We do this through education, challenge and sharing. We strive to enjoy our craft and the camaraderie of our fellow quilters, regardless of ability. Members have the opportunity to share the love of quilting with the community through an annual quilt show and by donating to charitable organizations. So far we have donated 2667 quilts to children’s organizations and cancer centers.

We meet on the first Thursday of each month, 7:00 p.m. at the Maple Valley Community Center. October 5th we are excited to have Nancy Lee Chong as our guest speaker. Nancy has been teaching needle turn applique and Hawaiian designing and quiltmaking since 1982. She receives rave reviews wherever she teaches, including on the internet as an instructor at QuiltUniversity.com until it closed in 2013, and now for Academy of Quilting.com. After taking a class from Nancy, beginners and experts agree that applique is not only possible, but positively addicting! Her lecture that night will be “Make it Fun”

We invite you to come to our guild and “check it out”!!