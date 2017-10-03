Fire in Maple Valley displaces family of 3

A house fire in the 21200 block of SE 275 Ct. has displaced a family of three tonight.

The fire, first reported as black smoke from an unknown source at 4:23 pm, was changed to a house fire after flames were seen coming from the garage.

All of the residents were able to get out safely as were the three dogs. One dog, who suffered from smoke inhalation, was treated with oxygen by firefighters using an oxygen mask specifically designed for pets. That dog was revived and taken to a local vet as a precaution.

Firefighters worked hard to limit the spread of fire, but smoke damage was extensive throughout the two-story home.

According to the King County Fire Investigator, the cause of the fire was an electrical problem in the garage. The fire is considered accidental.

Red Cross is assisting the family.

In addition to the Maple Valley FD, firefighters from Black Diamond and the Puget Sound RFA responded to the fire. King County Medic One and the Zone 3 Explorers provided medical safety and rehab.