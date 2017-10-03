YES! Bike-A-Thon – still riding for Uganda students

Riding the Cedar River trail from Renton to Maple Valley and back, these dedicated riders helped raise funds to send Uganda children to school while giving them a hope for the future. Pictured (R-L): Richard Batten, Steve McGuire, Kathleen McGuire, Morgan Plumb, Ruth Savage, Amber Plumb, Skylar Plumb, and Frank Plumb. Not pictured, but riding the 30 miles as well was Caleb Merry.

“Riding with a cause” – for 10 years, local resident and YES! Director Ruth Savage has enjoyed being joined by a group of dedicated bicycle riders in a special YES! – Bike-A-Thon fundraiser for Uganda, E. Africa school children.

This year’s yearly event took place on Saturday, September 9. The 30-mile ride trek began at Maplewood Roadside Park in Renton and then followed the Maple Valley Hwy. along the Cedar River Trail to Maple Valley before heading back to Renton again.

YES! (Youth Enrolled In School!) is a non-profit program under WOMF (World Outreach Ministries Foundation) out of Federal Way, WA. This year’s fundraiser brought in $1,270.00 with all funds raised going towards schooling of the Uganda, E. Africa youth. Over the years, many students in the program have sent letters to Savage thanking her, together with everyone making it possible for them to reach their dreams, and for giving them hope for their futures.

According to Savage, “There are so many success stories of youth who have graduated from school that go on to be teachers, pastors, hairdressers, seamstresses, musicians, mechanics and more. I feel it a privilege to be a small part, along with you, in shaping their futures and changing the cycle of poverty in Uganda one life at a time.”

For more information on a tax-deductible donation and/or to sign up to ride in the Bike-A-Thon, please contact Ruth Savage at: mission4yes@yahoo.com – or go to http://womf.org/page/yes