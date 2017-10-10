VOICE of the Valley
Top Menu
Home
Advertise
About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Main Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Latest News
Events
Letters to the Editor
Local
City Beat
Fire Flash
Police Reports
Community Resources
Features
Church Information
Senior Activities
When Coal Was King
Library News
School
Sports
Announcements
Anniversaries
Birthday Wishes
Births
Engagements
Graduates
Obituaries
Weddings
Classifieds
Classified Ads
Service Directory
Church Directory
Subscribe
Home
Advertise
About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
VOICE of the Valley
Home
News
Top Stories
Latest News
Events
Letters to the Editor
Local
City Beat
Fire Flash
Police Reports
Community Resources
Features
Church Information
Senior Activities
When Coal Was King
Library News
School
Sports
Announcements
Anniversaries
Birthday Wishes
Births
Engagements
Graduates
Obituaries
Weddings
Classifieds
Classified Ads
Service Directory
Church Directory
Subscribe
Events
Home
›
Community News
›
Events
›
Drop, Cover, Hold On
Drop, Cover, Hold On
By
VOICE of the Valley
October 10, 2017
59
0
Share:
Tags
adults
children
community
events
hobart
king county
letters
local
maple valley
news
voice
washington
Previous Article
The Great Washington Shake Out
Next Article
EPA awards $41 million to Washington for ...
0
Shares
0
+
0
0
0
0
Related articles
More from author
Police Reports
Police News Updated 12-27-16
December 28, 2016
By
VOICE of the Valley
Top Stories
Local Youth in 2017 Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year® Semifinals
January 11, 2017
By
VOICE of the Valley
Events
Society’s ‘Walkway of Memory’ Features 400+ Historical Names
August 22, 2017
By
D'ann Tedford
Events
Biennial Survey And Call For New Members
September 11, 2017
By
VOICE of the Valley
Community News
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION Columbia & Totem Towing
July 11, 2017
By
VOICE of the Valley
Announcements
Obituaries
Rachel Thring
October 1, 2016
By
VOICE of the Valley
Leave a reply
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
You may be interested
Events
Register Now For Make A Difference Day
Police Reports
A Trooper and Tukwila PD Officer Prevent a Suicide
Police Reports
Standoff with armed kidnapping suspect ends peacefully after 6 hours
Contact
About Us
Home
© Copyright
VOICE of the Valley
. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by
Amanda Hayes
.