Fire Departments are not going Door-to-Door

The King County Fire Chiefs Association, along with East Pierce Fire, Maple Valley Fire, and Puget Sound Fire would like to notify our communities that there are private companies traveling door-to-door offering home safety inspections and claiming that they work with or for the local fire department.

This misrepresentation concerns us and is absolutely false. These for-profit companies are not part of the fire department and are not working on our behalf. Your local fire departments do not solicit door-to-door. If someone from the fire department comes to your door in a non-emergency situation, they will be in uniform with a badge and nametag. Fire department personnel will also have department issued identification, which we encourage you to ask to see.

Please research any solicitors before allowing them into your home or signing any contract for services.

Your safety and trust are our highest priorities.

Sincerely,

Fire Chief Matt Cowan

King County Fire Chiefs Association President

Shoreline Fire

Fire Chief Aaron Tyerman

Maple Valley Fire

Fire Chief Bud Backer

East Pierce Fire

Fire Chief Matthew L. Morris

Puget Sound Fire