Preclinical study adds to emerging data on cannabidiol in treatment-resistant epilepsy

Preclinical study adds to emerging data on cannabidiol in treatment-resistant epilepsy

By VOICE of the Valley
October 10, 2017
Submitted by Leila Gray

UW Medicine researchers in the Laboratory of Cannabis and Cannabinoid Pharmacology report new findings on the benefits and mode of action of cannabidiol in treating mice with a genetic condition similar to Dravet syndrome.

Cannabidiol is a non-intoxicating derivative of cannabis.  In children, Dravet syndrome can cause difficult-to-treat epileptic seizures, autism-like behaviors and cognitive impairments.  Dravet syndrome mice receiving cannabidiol showed a reduced frequency, severity and duration of seizures.

Their interactions with other mice also improved.  However, at the higher dosages needed to reduce seizures, the  behavioral improvements were lost. In looking at the underlying mechanism of action of cannabidiol in reducing Dravet syndrome symptoms, the researchers observed changes in signaling between certain brain cells.

For details, please see the news release:

https://newsroom.uw.edu/news/dravet-syndrome-mice-study-shows-cannabidiol-benefits-and-action

 

