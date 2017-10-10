The Spooktacular Halloween House of Lights

“Howling Good Time”

A night of fright awaits you with this cursed display of musical synchronized lights, handmade beastly props and full moon madness. You will have a Howling good time! (Family Friendly for all ages).

Free drive by show debuts on Oct 1st and runs daily, dusk until 11:30pm through Nov.1st.

Crest Air Park- 30211 176th ave se Covington, WA. Follow signs off of Covington /Sawyer rd and 179th .

Can food donations to benefit: The Black Diamond Senior Center and Food Bank. (Please leave your donations in our collection tub by the mailbox).

Thank You to our Sponsor : The Nail Genie

Facebook: Spooktacular Halloween House; The Very Merry Christmas House, You Tube: Nailgenie