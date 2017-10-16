Costly Words

We all know how important it is in being careful how we use our words when addressing others, especially with our employers and even more so with our spouses. The wrong words can lead to an unwanted argument. Sometimes we have to be so careful with our wording that we need a lawyer to review them and document them in order to keep from legal retaliation.

Most people are usually very careful not to say something to offend others, and if they do, are very quick to apologize. Yet that is not always the case toward all parties. Especially with the person who counts the most? The person I am referring to is God. Do you ever think about how you might offend God with your words? Certainly God is offended when we say things that hurt others. But I think the most overlooked offense is the misuse of His name. It is not an offense that is intentional in most cases, but none-the-less, it is an offense that we need to be careful of. Let me show you why.

In the Bible, God Himself tells us that it is dishonoring to use His name in an unholy way. That is to use His name flippantly or derogatorily. When God gave His Ten Commandments, the third command had to do with the use of His name. He said “You shall not take the name of the LORD your God in vain, for the LORD will not leave him unpunished who takes His name in vain.” – Exodus 20:7. This is a very serious charge. Do you as a habit say “oh my ___” or use His name in other vain and derogatory ways such as swearing? The reason this is so offensive to the Lord is that it shows irreverence treating Him in an unholy manner.

The next time you use, or hear the Lord’s name used in vain, think about how costly those words could be. Rather than using the Lord’s name in vain, we should do as Psalm 96:8 says and “Ascribe to the Lord the glory of His name.”

