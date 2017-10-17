VOICE of the Valley

Events
Sons Of Italy to Hold Pasta Fundraiser

By VOICE of the Valley
October 17, 2017
The Sons of Italy Black Diamond Lodge 1809 invites you to their Fall Pasta Dinner on Sunday, October 29th, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Celebrating our 80th year, the annual dinner will be held at the Black Diamond Community Center.

Meet our chefs, Paul Pioli, Darrell Palmer, Gus Casini and Harvey Woodruff. Dinner will be pasta with authentic Italian sauce, meat-balls, salad and roll.

Dessert is cookies and ice cream. Accordian music by member Don Raunig.

Tickets are available at the door or from Laverne Casini (253) 630-5093. Adults $15, children 6-12 $7 and kids under 6 eat FREE. Join us for good food and good friends!

